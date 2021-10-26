Lawyers assessed the legality of tightening the requirements for the unvaccinated from COVID :: Society :: RBC

When they talk about vaccination and the introduction of restrictions, in Russia they often refer to 157 FZ, the law on the immunization of infectious diseases, Dmitry Kofanov, a lawyer for labor law, told RBC.

“They refer to this law when they talk about the legality of suspension from work, and there really is a clause due to which the lack of preventive vaccinations entails refusal to hire or the suspension of citizens from work. If necessary, I think, this law can be amended to any plan, establishing a ban on visits, entry – whatever. We do not have a completely prohibiting one, ”the lawyer explained.

Read on RBC Pro

Dmitry Kofanov also added that sanitary doctors have the authority to introduce additional restrictive measures, which is stipulated by 51 Federal Law on Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare. The listed laws, according to the lawyer, do not directly provide for the introduction of additional restrictive measures, but “if necessary, such things can certainly be done.”

“I’ll give you an example, the concept of“ non-working day with payroll ”, which appeared in our country last March, was not and is not in the labor code. And employers live on the basis of the explanations of the Ministry of Labor, which are not a normative act. If we talk about logic, then no one is surprised that the country has the right to prohibit entry to itself for unvaccinated people, ”explained Kofanov.

In Estonia, since October 25, for those who have not suffered the disease and have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the authorities have restricted access to entertainment and sports events, as well as access to a number of public places, where they used to be allowed according to the results of the PCR test for COVID-19.

The order of the authorities says that the access of unvaccinated citizens to jobs remains under the jurisdiction of the employer. Companies must independently assess the risks of such a decision.

Unvaccinated citizens have not yet been banned from visiting grocery stores. However, the same government decree tightens the mask regime in the country.