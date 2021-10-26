Lena Flying explained the expulsion of students from the Ostankino Higher School – Gazeta.Ru

The students of the Ostankino Higher School of Film and Television were expelled not because of likes to the commentary criticizing the educational institution on Instagram, but for “sabotaging antiquated measures.” TV presenter, lecturer at the Ostankino Higher School of Cinema and Television, Lena Letuchaya, told Gazeta.Ru about this.

“Expressing dissatisfaction with the departure of our School for an unplanned weekend, and spreading false information on social networks, our now former students decided that sabotaging such antiquated measures was the best thing that could be done today. Of course, I must officially declare that neither posts on Instagram, nor likes to these posts have anything to do with the expulsion of these students, “she said.

According to Flying, the school leadership will continue to suppress attempts to “sabotage the decrees and restrictions.”

The Ostankino Higher School has always been distinguished by its strict observance of the legislation of the Russian Federation. We will continue to refrain from sabotaging such decrees and restrictions. And also, violations of discipline within the walls of the Higher School “Ostankino”, – explained the TV presenter.

Formerly a teacher at the Ostankino Higher School David Shneiderov named libelous complaint about the cancellation of classes. He stated that the students had inattentively read the postponement messages.