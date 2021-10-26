Lukashenka denies rumors of secret COVID-19 vaccination

https://ria.ru/20211026/vaktsinatsiya-1756332090.html

MINSK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko denied assumptions that he is not afraid to visit the “red zones” of Belarusian clinics where patients are treated for COVID-19, because he was secretly vaccinated against coronavirus with a foreign, Western, vaccine. – ed.) That Lukashenka is the main covid-dissident … Everyone is now concentrated: Lukashenka walks to the (red – ed.) Zones, has not died yet … that he was vaccinated with some kind of foreign vaccine. We do not have foreign vaccines in the country, except for (Russian – ed.) Sputnik and the Chinese vaccine, and these vaccines are not worse than (Western ones – ed.), “Lukashenka said during his visit hospitals in the Grodno region. The corresponding video was disseminated on Tuesday by the Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”, close to the president’s press service. He noted that the Belarusian opposition is “throwing” into society the idea of ​​the need to introduce Western vaccines against coronavirus into the country. “For what? So that they can get vaccinated, get a passport (about certification – ed.) And go there, to” their “, receive instructions. To go to the west – that’s what they need. Go there and get vaccinated there,” Lukashenko: Lukashenko also clarified his position on the pandemic. According to him, “any illness is in your head: if you just started to worry about this illness, multiply (the consequences – ed.) By ten.” “The course of the disease depends on the specific person. Man is different for man,” he stressed. Lukashenka previously announced his readiness to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, but with the Belarusian vaccine, which is expected to be released into civilian circulation in 2023. The President stressed that it will be adapted to combat the strain of coronavirus that will circulate in the population in 2023. Currently, vaccination against COVID-19 in Belarus is carried out by the Chinese drug Sinopharm, the Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. In October, Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich did not rule out expanding the list of vaccines used in the country against the new coronavirus, noting that the existing supply is sufficient to meet demand. However, Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he sees no reason to import Western vaccines against COVID-19 into the republic, since the Chinese and Russian vaccines currently used in the country are better and the available volumes of these drugs are enough for the republic.

