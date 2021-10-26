Lukashenka has a dispute with an official over a request to wear a mask

On October 26, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the Lida hospital. Before entering, the officials accompanying him urged him to wear a mask to protect him from the coronavirus. However, the Belarusian leader refused for a long time.

The video recording of the dispute was published in the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”. One of the opponents during the dispute was the head of the country’s health ministry Dmitry Pinevich. In the end, Lukashenka gave in and put on a mask. In doing so, he did it wrong at first.

Then they tried to treat the president’s hands with an antiseptic and ask him to put on gloves. Lukashenka did not like this even more. Nevertheless, the Belarusian leader took the bottle himself and sprinkled it like perfume. At the same time, he jokingly demanded that Pinevich, who was ardently arguing with him, should not go to hospitals with the president.

Later, Lukashenka told the officials who were arguing with him that “any disease is here in the head.” She is supposedly dangerous only for those who are afraid of her.

According to the latest data, Belarus was covered by the fourth wave of coronavirus. Earlier, Lukashenka held a meeting on the epidemic. He stated that “covid has crushed influenza and cancer.” He also stressed that he would be vaccinated only with the Belarusian vaccine. He also abolished masking, fines and social distancing.

