Lukashenka said that tanks were planted at the state border of Belarus in the West

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the transfer of armored vehicles to the western border of the country, including Leopard tanks. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T15: 26

2021-10-26T15: 26

2021-10-26T15: 27

MINSK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the transfer of armored vehicles to the western border of the country, including Leopard tanks. Leopards “planted tanks at our border,” the Belarusian leader said during his visit to the Grodno region. His words are quoted by Sputnik Belarus. In this regard, he appealed to the presidential aide – inspector for the Grodno region Yuri Karaev. “You, Yura, look here (you’re a general, among other things) what they are doing outside the borders. Tell me in time. They are extreme scoundrels. I’m afraid they will not unleash a war here,” Lukashenka instructed. According to the Belarusian TV channel STV. , on Monday, the Polish army began deploying Leopard tanks near the Belarusian-Polish border. These are the forces of the 10th armored cavalry brigade, which will be deployed in the city of Biala Podlaska, 45 kilometers from the Belarusian Brest. Earlier, the order was given by the Minister of Defense of Poland.

