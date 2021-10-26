https://ria.ru/20211026/maski-1756267991.html

Lukashenka spoke about wearing masks

Lukashenko spoke about wearing masks – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

Lukashenka spoke about wearing masks

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he was never against masks, but he would not force anyone to wear them. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T11: 46

2021-10-26T11: 46

2021-10-26T11: 46

in the world

Belarus

The Grodno region

Alexander Lukashenko

health – society

Ministry of Health of Belarus

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_0:104:3008:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_0755a2776c6c461243e591707fe45372.jpg

MINSK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he was never against masks, but would not force anyone to wear them. “I have never been against wearing masks, but only doctors have a culture of using them,” Lukashenko said during a visit to a hospital in the Grodno region. He is quoted on the official website of the president. Lukashenko stressed that after recent statements about the mask regime and vaccinations, representatives of the fugitive Belarusian opposition began to call him a covid dissident. The President noted that he had never opposed wearing masks, but, in his opinion, only doctors have a culture of using protective equipment, and citizens, as a rule, do not follow all the precautions and recommendations when wearing masks, so their use is ineffective. Belarus noted that the correct observance of the mask regime is useful. But at the same time, it is not necessary to force citizens to wear masks. “My iron requirement is not to force anyone,” he stressed. The Belarusian Ministry of Health on September 20 announced the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the republic. Polyclinics and hospitals were switched to a mode of operation characteristic of an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, on October 9, the country introduced the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of social distance in public places. And on October 18, the Ministry of Health of Belarus decided to suspend the provision of routine medical care in polyclinics. However, at a meeting on the epidemiological situation, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke out against compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, against fines for non-observance of the mask regime, and also demanded not to cancel the provision of routine medical care. According to him, it is necessary to fight the spread of infection by increasing the personal responsibility of people. According to the president, “each person should dispose of his own destiny as he sees fit.” On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that the sanitary and anti-epidemic measures have been updated, including the requirement for a mandatory mask regime for individuals has been canceled. At the same time, the Ministry of Health explained that in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the population should still wear protective masks, but they will not be fined for their absence.

https://ria.ru/20211022/maski-1755732259.html

Belarus

The Grodno region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_8-0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34c44b4306f9f349a1cbda9af9b8cc5f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, belarus, grodno region, alexander lukashenko, health – society, ministry of health of belarus, covid-19 coronavirus