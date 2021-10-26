https://ria.ru/20211026/vaktsiny-1756295831.html

Lukashenko refused to import Western vaccines against COVID-19 into Belarus

Lukashenko refused to import Western vaccines against COVID-19 into Belarus – Russia news today

Lukashenko refused to import Western vaccines against COVID-19 into Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he sees no reason to import Western vaccines against COVID-19 into the republic, since the ones currently used in the country … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

MINSK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he sees no reason to import Western vaccines against COVID-19 into the republic, since the Chinese and Russian vaccines currently used in the country are better. the country buys these drugs. In addition, Belarus is already producing a vaccine using Russian technologies, and in the future there will be a drug of its own. Thus, it makes no sense to import Western analogues into the country, “the president’s website reports citing a statement made on Tuesday during a visit to the Lida Central District Hospital in the Grodno Region. Currently, vaccination in Belarus against COVID-19 is carried out by the Chinese drug Sinopharm, the Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. According to the previously announced schedule, Belarusian specialists are to receive a pilot batch of a Belarusian-developed vaccine at the end of this year, and the first commercial batch in 2022. In October, Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich did not rule out expanding the list of vaccines used in the country against the new coronavirus, noting that the existing supply is sufficient to meet demand. Prior to this, the minister said that Belarus does not exclude the possibility of purchasing the Pfizer vaccine, negotiations are underway, but the final decision will depend on the number of people who wish to be vaccinated with this drug. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 2.698 million Belarusians have already received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 more than 2.02 million completed the full course of vaccinations. According to official statistics, about 9.35 million people lived in Belarus at the beginning of this year.

