Lyubimov threatened with fines for non-observance of restrictions on QR codes – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

Lyubimov threatened with fines for non-compliance with restrictions on QR codes

On Tuesday, October 26, he announced this at a meeting of the regional government.

The head of the region instructed to strictly monitor the implementation of the requirements for the restrictions imposed, up to bringing to administrative responsibility. The work involves specialized departments, as well as employees of the Rospotrebnadzor department and law enforcement agencies.

Lyubimov also recalled that during non-working days – from October 30 to November 7 – restrictive measures will be strengthened.

“In particular, to ensure the isolation of patients with coronavirus and those with suspicion of it, as well as those who have been in contact with these persons,” said Nikolai Lyubimov. “For citizens over 60 who have not been vaccinated, a self-isolation regime or a remote work format has been introduced.”

We will remind, earlier the governor issued an order, which speaks of the strengthening of restrictive measures in the Ryazan region. In particular, we are talking about observance of the mask regime and social distance, limiting the work of catering from 23:00 to 6 am and the introduction of QR codes in a number of establishments.