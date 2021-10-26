male friendship, which was not destroyed by death

“Once Paul came to my trailer and asked what was happening to me, why I was so tense. I explained that I was worried about the birth, because this is my first child. He looked me in the eyes and decisively said: “You should give up everything here and immediately go to your wife. Be with her. And see the birth of your daughter.” And I listened to Paul, as I could only listen to my brother. and was present at the birth of our girl. She had slight breathing problems … I don’t want to go into details, but I would never forgive myself if I hadn’t been there at that moment. I am extremely grateful to Paul for this advice “, – Vin confessed in an interview.
The actor noted that this kick from a friend taught him to correctly prioritize in life and learn to choose really important things.
Vin and Paul’s friendship grew stronger every day. They became friends with families: Walker doted on Diesel’s children, they often spent weekends together and even traveled in a large company. Vin’s son and daughter began to call Paul their uncle.
Walker’s mother was also glad to see her son’s best friend within the walls of her house. “They could chat for hours, discuss not only filming and other work moments, but also remember various occasions in life, plan the next weekend or vacation, laugh at something,” Cheryl Walker described their relationship.