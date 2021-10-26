Manufacturers have increased the release of products before the non-working week :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS



Food vendors ramped up production and arranged additional shifts for their employees to avoid shortages ahead of the non-business week announced from October 30 to November 7. This was reported to RBC by the Association of Suppliers and Producers of Food Products “Rusprodsoyuz”, which includes more than 400 enterprises in the country.

“We do not predict delays in the supply of goods and shortages of goods on the shelf (even temporary),” said the head of the association Dmitry Vostrikov.

The head of Rusprodsoyuz noted that suppliers faced a serious burden due to the need to pay double the amount of workers’ working days on weekends, logistics of supplies and an increase in the price of raw materials and logistics.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova took the initiative to declare a period of non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7, President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree on October 20. According to the document, the salary these days for employees who left for the weekend should be saved. At the same time, the President reminded the heads of the regions about the possibility, if necessary, to introduce the non-working day regime earlier, adding that they have the right to extend it after November 7.