Mastercard starts working with cryptocurrencies and issuing “cryptocurrency cards”

The deal will make it easier for banks, fintech companies and merchants to offer and accept cryptocurrency payments, while banks and other financial institutions that issue cards using Mastercard will also be able to issue cryptocurrency cards so that users can make payments and earn rewards in bitcoins, the news agency said. message from Mastercard and Bakkt Holdings.

One of the largest payment systems in the world, American Mastercard Inc. and the company Bakkt Holdings Inc., specializing in working with cryptocurrencies, entered into a partnership in the field of cryptocurrency payments, Interfax reported on October 26.

The new cards will allow consumers to pay for goods using bitcoin. At the beginning of 2021, Mastercard announced the start of work with cryptocurrencies.

Mastercard shares during trading on Tuesday rise in price by 0.7% , the price of Bakkt shares grows by 34% … Following the results of the previous trades, it jumped by 234.4% , notes Interfax.

As of October 26, Bitcoin costs more than 62 thousand US dollars, Ethereum – more 4,200 …

On October 14, Vladimir Putin commented on the idea of ​​using cryptocurrencies in energy trading. “Contracts in cryptocurrency? It’s too early to talk about this, because cryptocurrency, of course, can be a unit of account, but it is very unstable. In order to transfer funds from one place to another, yes, but to trade, let alone trade in energy resources, in my opinion, is still premature. The cryptocurrency is not backed by anything yet. It exists and as a means of calculation can be used, of course, yes, but trading in oil, say, or other primary materials and energy sources – still, I think it’s too early to talk about this, ”Putin said in an interview with the presenter American television channel CNBC Headley Gamble.