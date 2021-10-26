Maximum number of deaths from coronavirus per day revealed in Russia – Gazeta.Ru

In Russia, the maximum number of deaths from coronavirus per day was revealed, 1,106 people died. It is reported by operational headquarters…

On October 25, 1,069 people died from COVID-19, on October 24 – 1,072 people, on October 23 – 1,075.

Over the past day, 36,446 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected per day. A day earlier, 37,930 cases were registered.

It is specified that 8.0% of patients did not have clinical manifestations of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 26,973 patients have recovered from the disease.

The leaders in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours were Moscow (6074), Moscow Region (2930), St. Petersburg (2735). The least infected are in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (16) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (15).

In total, 8,316,019 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. For the entire period, 232,775 people died, 7,213,584 recovered.

Earlier at Rospotrebnadzor statedthat Russian tests are capable of detecting variant AY.4.2.