Media: a former top manager of Smolensky Bank and his family were killed in Moscow

In Moscow, a famous banker and his family were brutally dealt with

In an apartment on Mosfilmovskaya Street in the north-west of Moscow, a triple murder occurred, the victims were a banker, his wife and child

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. In an apartment on Mosfilmovskaya Street in the north-west of Moscow, a triple murder occurred, the victims were a banker, his wife and child, a source in the security forces told RIA Novosti. According to Izvestia, one of the top managers of the Moscow branch of Smolensky Bank was killed Mikhail Yakhontov. In 2016, he became a defendant in a criminal case due to premeditated bankruptcy. According to the investigation, he and his colleagues have also withdrawn more than 600 million rubles to the accounts of controlled foreign companies. A criminal case has been initiated. The scene of the crime was visited by the head of the capital's head office of the IC, Andrei Strizhov.

Moscow

2021

news

ru-RU

