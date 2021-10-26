Media: Auction for the sale of confiscated bitcoins caused a stir among buyers

The auction for the sale of confiscated bitcoins has caused an influx of people who want to buy coins from German law enforcement officers at below market prices, Bloomberg reports.

The Ministry of Justice of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia announced the sale of the first cryptocurrency for an “eight-digit amount in euros.” According to the publication, after that, 4000 new users were registered on the online auction platform in a few days.

The authorities put up the cryptocurrency in several lots – from 0.1 BTC to 10 BTC. The starting price was set at € 42,400 per coin.

The auction started on Monday, October 25th at noon local time. Bidding will last 48 hours.

At the time of writing, the bid per lot 1 BTC is € 52,010. According to CoinGecko, the weighted average exchange rate for digital gold is in excess of € 54,625.

Data: Justiz Auktion.

For 10 BTC, the buyer offered € 503,510. The auction participants are ready to buy smaller denominations of 0.1 BTC even at a rate higher than the market rate in the range of € 5600- € 5670 per tenth of the coin.

The cryptocurrency is stored in the purses of the prosecutor’s office, the winners of the auction will be able to receive private keys to them in the department in printed form. At the request of the buyer, BTC can be transferred to his wallet after identification by video link. The recipient will have to pay the transaction fee.

The prosecutor’s office has no right to simply sell digital gold on the market. She is obliged to put them up for auction like any other confiscated goods. According to the statement, the cryptocurrency was seized in cybercrime cases, mainly on the darknet.

“Every euro received from criminal networks weakens them,” the Ministry of Justice stressed.

In 2020, German police confiscated € 25 million worth of bitcoins from the operators of an illegal video streaming site.

In 2021, the country’s prosecutor’s office admitted that for several years they could not get access to 1,700 BTC seized from a convicted person for fraud.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER