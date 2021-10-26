Media: investor demanded $ 140 million compensation from Binance

An unnamed investor from Europe has initiated proceedings against the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in accordance with the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Writes about this The Block citing a source.

According to him, the investor demanded compensation in the amount of over $ 140 million due to the “unfair liquidation of funds by the exchange in November 2020.” The process was launched in Switzerland after several months of negotiations, the newspaper claims.

According to media reports, the claim concerns Binance’s automated liquidation system. She allegedly forced the investor to sell a large amount of cryptocurrency to his own detriment, while the exchange allowed a conflict of interest.

The claim is addressed to more than 45 organizations around the world as the company does not disclose its headquarters. According to the initiator of the proceedings, they are all related to Binance.

The ICC rules are used to settle international trade and investment disputes. The parties choose arbitrators and an independent mediator is appointed.

ForkLog has reached out to Binance for comment, but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Recall that in August, a group of international traders filed a lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange, accusing it of failing to provide access to infrastructure during peak loads and multi-million dollar losses.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER