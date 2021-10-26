https://ria.ru/20211026/staromarevka-1756339545.html
Media: Ukrainian military took control of Staromaryevka village in Donbass
The Ukrainian Armed Forces occupied the village of Staromaryevka on the contact line in Donbass, Babel writes, citing sources in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
in the world
donbass
the situation in the DPR and LPR
Ukraine
Donetsk region
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
Donetsk People’s Republic
KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian Armed Forces occupied the village of Staromaryevka on the contact line in the Donbass, writes the publication Babel, citing sources in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the village of Staromaryevka in the Donetsk region under the control of the Ukrainian government. It is located near the village of Granitnoye,” the statement said. . As indicated in the material, this information began to be disseminated by war correspondents in the Donbass and “separatist media”. Then the sources of “Babel” in the Ministry of Defense confirmed these reports. According to the newspaper, the military entered the village on Monday evening and consolidated there. “Babel”, in 2020 150 people lived in the village, including seven children. For eight years there was no centralized water supply, shop, pharmacy, hospital. Staromaryevka was in a gray zone. Conflict in Donbass Civil confrontation in Donbass has been going on for seven years, about 13 thousand people have become victims. The settlement is being discussed at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk. Its participants adopted several documents aimed at resolving the conflict, but shootings in the region continue – despite the fact that there are additional measures to ensure a ceasefire. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions, as well as the use of drones.
