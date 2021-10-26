Meeting with Sberbank CEO German Gref • President of Russia

Vladimir Putin: Everything is good with you, I know that the bank is developing actively. A record profit?

G. Gref Gref German OskarovichPresident, Chairman of the Board of Sberbank of Russia : Yes, Mr President, this year we will probably exceed one trillion rubles by the end of the year.

In this sense, this year is probably one of the most successful. First, the economic recovery against the background of the last pandemic year, we see the revival of the industry, the revival of the demand for credit resources.

Our initial assumptions for lending growth were significantly less optimistic. What we see now is that we are already experiencing an increase of about three percent in lending to legal entities. At the same time, small and medium-sized businesses – plus 28 percent, that is, there is a very rapid recovery from the pandemic. And lending to individuals is also very good.

We thought that mortgage lending would fall seriously after the government program was canceled for a number of categories, but nevertheless, this year we expect an increase compared to last year, when the preferential program was in effect.

Surprisingly, the demand is very high, developers are beginning to stimulate themselves together with banks, compensating for the cancellation of the state program for some people, lowering prices and making special discounts. In general, we are very close to the parameters that were together with government subsidies. There was a time when mortgage issuance fell sharply, but now they are gradually recovering. And a good growth in the demand for mortgages for families with children, for whom the state program works.

Overall, we see a rapid economic recovery. This year, according to our estimates, economic growth will be around 4.5 percent, probably not lower than 4.5 percent, and on the whole, expectations for next year are quite good.

Vladimir Putin: Expected about three?

G. Gref: Yes. 1.5 times higher than expected. And next year – for now, of course, everything will depend on the market situation – but expectations are quite good, still around three percent next year. Growth is higher than originally expected.

Vladimir Putin: What is the overall portfolio structure? Has it changed over this year?

G. Gref: Yes. In our country, lending to individuals is growing five times faster than to legal entities, so we have a general tendency, which has probably been the last six years – the portfolio of lending to legal entities and individuals is gradually leveling off, we had about 70 to 30 , now about 60 to 40 already.

We are very undercredited, and so far our mortgage in relation to GDP is at a very low level. We believe that in relation to GDP, we have a growth of about 2.5 times on a mortgage loan – [как] for countries with a comparable volume of demand.

Therefore, most likely, in the coming years we will also have a demand in the construction and building materials market, which is good. Therefore, if such an inflationary wave does not affect so much, does not continue as it does now (unfortunately, metals and everything else have risen in price very much, because of this, housing prices jumped up, of course), then in principle we would see mortgages and construction as one of the drivers of economic growth.

Technological transformation, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are moving within the framework of all our plans. Most likely, by the end of next year we, as planned, will transfer about 80 percent of all our systems to our new platform, which has already been completely written by us, and we will not depend on an imported software product. We will also depend on the equipment, of course, but the software product …

Vladimir Putin: This is actually the key thing.

G. Gref: Yes. In general, according to the plan, by the end of 2023, we will almost completely complete the transition. 2021–2022 – 80 percent of our plan must be completed in full. So far, we are on track and even slightly ahead of it, so I think these two years are critical for the bank’s transformation.

The first is, of course, such technological independence of the software product. The second is, of course, the speed of operations and labor intensity. We are increasing the performance of our systems by 50 percent in 2021 alone, which is, of course, a huge leap. This gives just the introduction of new tools, cloud tools. This is both reliability – we have significantly fewer failures – and at the same time development.

This year we will make releases, that is, changes in our system, 80 percent more than last year, by the same forces. All this, of course, gives the introduction of a new platform, new system and cloud solutions.

This year we have fulfilled, it was a big load for us – these are the additional payments. We worked very closely with the Government, thanks to the Ministry of Communications, the Pension Fund, and the Ministry of Labor, we did a very good job, because we did not have a single failure. We were very worried about the September payments, there were three payments together, this was the highest load in the entire history of both our employees and our system. But, thank God, everything went smoothly, we asked our employees to work for two days until the last client, and our offices worked while people came. Taking into account the fact that these are people of age, of course, we tried to create maximum comfort and the absence of queues for them. The average waiting in line for us did not exceed five minutes during this time. Therefore, it is such an invisible thing, but inside, of course, there was a lot of work.

And now the Government is working very closely to create a social treasury. In principle, this, of course, will be a prototype of possible targeted payments to specific people who need it for one reason or another.

I think that in the near future it will be possible to work much more accurately with the elimination of poverty using digital technologies.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

