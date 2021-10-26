Men began to shop online more often :: Society :: RBC

In the premium apparel category, Lamoda estimates that men prefer T-shirts, polos, baseball caps, sneakers and underwear sets. T-shirts, bags, dresses, sneakers and sunglasses are the top sellers in the premium segment for women.

In addition, men turned out to be more demanding in terms of delivery. As noted in Lamoda, they more often than women choose special options – express delivery, delivery within a certain hour and within a 15-minute interval.

In a report by RBC Market Research, analysts have calculated that in 2021 the number of buyers in online stores among Russians increased by 8.3% compared to last year, to 64.8 million people. At the same time, the growth rate turned out to be lower than last year, when the indicator increased by 19.3% compared to the previous year, to 59.8 million people. Analysts also pointed out that in 2020 a pandemic became a serious impetus for the e-commerce market: due to the self-isolation regime and the fear of getting infected in crowded places, a large number of new buyers came to online stores.

The study notes that more than half of all online purchases are made by women – they accounted for 52.5% of the total, and most often the customers are people aged 25–34 years. At the same time, people most often buy clothes, shoes and accessories – this was stated by 62% of respondents. The most unclaimed were electronic CASCO policies (2%), ready-made tours (5%) and gift certificates (5%);

In early September, experts from Liftloff, App Annie and Poq, which specialize in mobile app marketing data analytics, indicated that Russians spent 50% more time using mobile apps in online stores this year than a year earlier. They also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the growing popularity of shopping apps.