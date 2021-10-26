Minimum pension raised in Moscow – Society

MOSCOW, October 26. / TASS /. City supplements to pensions and social benefits to Muscovites from January 1, 2022 will be indexed by 4.8%. The minimum pension for non-working pensioners will rise to 21,193 rubles, the press service of the mayor and the government of Moscow told TASS on Tuesday.

The corresponding decree was signed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. It is noted that 2.1 million Muscovites receive a supplement to their pension.

The size of one-time and monthly social payments will be increased by 4.8% to low-income families with children, orphans and children who were left without parental care, children and parents of dead servicemen, large families, children who died as a result of terrorist attacks, man-made and other disasters, families who bring up children with disabilities or invalids from childhood, student families, guardians (trustees), adoptive parents, foster families, war veterans, WWII veterans and participants in the Moscow defense, labor veterans, home front workers, war children, rehabilitated citizens, Heroes of the Russian Federation , Heroes of the Soviet Union, full holders of the Order of Glory, Heroes of Socialist Labor, Heroes of Labor of the Russian Federation and full holders of the Order of Labor Glory, their widows and parents, centenarians aged 100 and over, anniversaries of married life, honorary citizens of the city of Moscow and citizens, who have special merits in the field of art, culture and sports, pilot am-testers, as well as other preferential categories.

“In 2022, one-time payments will be made for socially significant events and memorable dates: the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the beginning of the Soviet counteroffensive near Moscow, the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” added the press service of the mayor’s office. The amount of payments will be determined by separate decisions of the Moscow government.