Moldova, amid a dispute with Gazprom, decided to buy gas from another country :: Business :: RBC

The day before, on October 25, Chisinau signed a contract for a trial purchase of 1 million cubic meters. meters of gas from Poland. The agreement was signed between Energocom and Polish PGNiG. Energocom received seven tenders. “A trial purchase is being carried out to test the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources and to balance the low pressure in the natural gas supply system,” the Moldovan government said in a statement.

The Cabinet noted that this is the first purchase of gas from alternative sources in the history of the country. The Moldovan authorities stressed that the purchase of gas from Poland will not in any way affect the tariff for consumers.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the gas agreement between Chisinau and Warsaw, said that Moldova’s negotiations with third countries are an internal matter of the state, but the gas price will be higher than that discussed with Gazprom. He called the position of the “Russian gas monopoly” well-known, carefully verified, understandable and well-grounded.

How much gas does Moldova need Moldova consumes about 3 billion cubic meters. meters of gas per year. Until now, it has been completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia. Under the contract with Gazprom, the fuel is supplied in transit through the territory of Ukraine. About 1.2 billion cubic meters m is consumed by Moldova itself, and another 1.8 billion cubic meters. m – the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

This year, Gazprom and Moldova managed to reach an agreement on gas supplies only until the end of October. The price issue prevents the parties from reaching an agreement: back in 2020, the average gas price for Moldova was only $ 149 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, and by September of this year it increased to $ 550. In October, Moldova pays market $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

Last week, the Moldovan parliament announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the republic in connection with the gas crisis for a period of 30 days, until November 20. The Moldovan authorities said that negotiations with Gazprom would continue.