Moldova refuses to name the price of gas purchased from Poland – Gazeta.Ru

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalya Gavrilitsa did not name the exact price for gas purchased from Poland, referring to a commercial secret. It is reported by “Sputnik Moldova”…

The prime minister named only the market price – about $ 1000 per thousand cubic meters.

On Monday, October 25, Chisinau signed a contract with Warsaw for the supply of a test batch of 1 million cubic meters of gas.

At the same time, in negotiations with the Russian Gazprom, Moldova asked for a 50% discount from the market price. The Russian side was ready to provide a 25% discount, but with the obligatory repayment of the old debt.

In October this year, Moldova receives Russian gas at $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. Under the contract expired in September, the cost of gas for the country was $ 220-230.

Formerly Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova, Andrei Spinu statedthat negotiations between the delegation of the Moldovan government and “Gazprom” on the issue of gas supplies to the republic will continue on Wednesday, October 27, in St. Petersburg.

In turn, Gazprom rejected the political component in the dispute with Chisinau and offered options for resolving the conflict.