Moldova signed a contract for the purchase of gas from the Dutch company Vitol

2021-10-26

2021-10-26T19: 07

2021-10-26T19: 15

CHISINAU, 26 October – RIA Novosti. Moldova has signed a contract for a trial purchase of one million cubic meters of gas from the Dutch company Vitol, the press service of the public property agency under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday. cubic meters of natural gas, “- said in a message published on the website of the public property agency. According to the contract, the company must deliver gas to Moldova on October 27. The gas price was not disclosed. It was decided to purchase fuel in order to assess the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources, as well as to balance the low pressure in the natural gas supply system. Earlier, Moldova purchased a million cubic meters of gas from the Polish company PGNiG on the same terms. On October 1, Gazprom extended its contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply of fuel from the Russian Federation, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. On October 22, the country’s parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, so that funds from the budget could be quickly allocated for the purchase of additional gas volumes in order to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.

