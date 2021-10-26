Moldova will buy gas from Poland, the Finns have become afraid of Russia. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

Chisinau, due to the inability to come to an agreement with Gazprom, will buy gas from Warsaw, why Erdogan changed his mind about sending ambassadors of ten countries from Turkey, do the Finns see a threat in Russia, salvation of a Panamanian ship from pirates – in the RBC review

Moldova will buy gas from Poland while arguing over prices with Gazprom

Chisinau, amid a dispute with the Russian company Gazprom, decided to buy gas from Warsaw: the Moldovan state-owned company Energocom signed a contract for a trial purchase of 1 million cubic meters. m of gas from the Polish PGNiG. The annual gas demand of Moldova is about 3 billion cubic meters. m of gas. The contract with Poland is the first purchase of gas from alternative sources in the history of the country.

This year, Gazprom and Moldova managed to reach an agreement on gas supplies only until the end of October; sharply rising gas prices prevent them from agreeing on new supplies. Due to the shortage of gas, the Moldovan parliament earlier announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the republic until November 20. Chisinau announced that it will continue negotiations with Gazprom.

Erdogan changed his mind about sending ten ambassadors

The ambassadors of ten countries in Turkey, who had previously demanded that Ankara release the imprisoned businessman Osman Kavala, made a new statement after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions to declare them persona non grata. They announced their adherence to the article of the Vienna Convention, which obliges them not to interfere in the internal affairs of the state.