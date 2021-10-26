Monoelite long-standing – Newspaper Kommersant No. 195 (7157) of 10/26/2021

The growing cost of construction, outstripping the rate of growth in apartment prices in expensive new buildings, encourages developers to postpone the start of sales of their projects. According to the forecasts of consultants, this year no more than half of the 30 announced elite complexes will enter the Moscow market. This will exacerbate the supply deficit in the segment, which has already reached its lowest levels in six years.

Developers of elite new buildings in Moscow have begun to postpone the start of sales of their complexes, three sources told Kommersant in the real estate market. According to them, the output of objects, which were expected this year, has been postponed indefinitely.

Development Director of Kalinka Group Alexander Shibaev clarifies that in the elite segment about 30 new complexes were expected to enter the market in 2021, but the offer is unlikely to be replenished with more than 15 projects. Alexey Novikov, managing partner of Knight Frank Russia, says he expected about 15 new properties, but now believes that sales will most likely be opened at ten. According to him, since the beginning of the year, sales have opened only in one line in the existing complex and in six new projects. Chamber elite projects practically do not enter the market, and this year several complexes were postponed without indicating a potential sale date, confirms Roman Rodiontsev, director of the project consulting department at Est-a-Tet.

Among the projects postponed indefinitely, Kommersant’s interlocutors name complexes with apartments Lux at 10 Tverskaya Street and 13/26 Sretenka.

Viktor Rashnikov, the chairman of the board of directors and the main owner of the MMK group, is considered the co-owner of “Lux” on the market (he takes 15th place in the Forbes rating with a fortune of $ 11.2 billion). The chairman of the board of directors of LLC “Specialized developer” Lux Hotel “, Nader Nader, told Kommersant that there were no delays in the timing of implementation and so far the company has not deviated from plans. According to him, work on the project began in 2019, and it is planned to go to the construction site in 2022. The developer of the complex on Sretenka “Glavstroy” did not answer Kommersant’s questions. Sminex and Inteko said they did not postpone the release dates for elite projects. Vesper, Tekta Group, MR Group and Capital Group did not provide comments.

Roman Rodiontsev associates the delays in new elite projects with more than doubling the cost price, while the selling price of lots has grown by only 15–20%. By the end of September, the average selling price of an apartment in an elite new building increased by 37%, to 1.12 million rubles. for 1 sq. m, and the average transaction budget increased by 19%, to 815 thousand rubles. for 1 sq. m year to year, according to the Kalinka Group.

As Alexander Shibaev notes, changing economic indicators affecting the financial models of projects take time to recalculate the estimate. Kirill Golyshev, regional director of the Colliers residential real estate department, believes that developers are postponing the release of new luxury houses in order to sell them at a higher stage of construction, and therefore at a higher cost. In addition, according to Irina Dobrokhotova, chairman of the board of directors of Best-Novostroy, the delays could have been influenced by “administrative difficulties and an uncertain epidemiological situation.”

A Kommersant source in the real estate market believes that developers are deliberately increasing the supply shortage of elite housing, which began to be felt back in 2020.

According to Alexei Novikov, the level of purchasing activity exceeds the rate of replenishment of the market, and the volume of supply in the third quarter reached the lowest values ​​for the last six years – 217 thousand sq. M. m. A year ago, he adds, the situation was the opposite: developers brought new projects to the market, supply was 36% higher than demand.

According to Colliers estimates, about 69 thousand sq. M. Are currently represented on the market. m in high-budget new buildings, which is three times less than a year earlier. Considering that developers are unlikely to be able to bring a large volume of real estate to the market in November-December, it is unlikely that the deficit will be replenished before the new year, Mr. Novikov notes.

Dmitry Khalin, Managing Partner of Savills in Russia, adds that developers of elite new buildings also today refuse high-profile project launches and prefer closed sales in order to minimize the risks of the construction cycle even at the start-up stage. Anna Radjabova, director of the Metrium Premium elite real estate department, believes that developers often increase their interest in a particular project in this way.

According to the Kalinka Group, 427 transactions were concluded in the primary market of elite housing in Moscow in the third quarter, which is 31% less than in the second quarter and 38% less than a year earlier.

And in January-September, 1.8 thousand lots were sold against 1.4 thousand lots for the same period in 2020. According to Alexander Shibaev’s forecasts, against the background of the continuing trend towards an increase in prices and a reduction in supply at the end of 2021, the number of purchases in the segment will be 5-10% lower than the values ​​of 2020, when 2.3 thousand transactions were concluded.

Daria Andrianova