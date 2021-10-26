https://ria.ru/20211026/pamyatnik-1756391538.html

Monument to Romanians who fought on the side of Nazi Germany unveiled in Chisinau

CHISINAU, 26 October – RIA Novosti. A monument in honor of the Romanian soldiers who fought on the side of Nazi Germany was inaugurated in Chisinau on the site where there was a spring and a monument in memory of the brotherhood of the Russian and Romanian armies during the First World War, said the chairman of the Victory National Coordination Committee Alexei Petrovich. “Modern falsifiers have restored a spring in honor of Nazi accomplices who came to Soviet soil as occupiers! The monument was opened with military honors and a military band, .. troops, “Petrovic wrote in his Telegram channel. He noted that in 1937 General Pavel Ion Georgescu built a spring on this place and erected a monument in honor of the 20th anniversary of the victory of Russian and Romanian troops in the battles near the settlements of Maresti and Mareshesti in during World War I. The monument disappeared in 1944, presumably it was destroyed. In turn, the embassy Russia in Moldova condemned the opening of the monument as “a blatant case of glorification of Hitler’s executioners in a country that lost about 200 thousand people in the war against fascism.” “are blameworthy in the context of the global assessment of the results of the Second World War, summed up by the harsh sentences of the Nuremberg Tribunal,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement published on Facebook. Moldova was occupied by Romanian troops who fought on the side of Nazi Germany in 1941. The date of the liberation of the Moldavian SSR from the fascist regime is August 24, 1944. During the occupation of Moldova, the Nazis killed 64 thousand people, more than 47 thousand were taken into slavery, 207 thousand civilians were tortured and tortured

2021

