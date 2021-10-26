More than 400 prisoners spoke about violence and extortion in Saratov IK-13

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/eche_bolee_400_zaklyuchennyh_rasskazali_o_nasilii_i_vymogatelstve_v_saratovskoy_ik_13 https://www.znak.com/2021-10-26/eche_bolee_400_zaklyuchennyh_rasskazali_o_nasilii_i_vymogatelstve_v_saratovskoy_ik_13 2021.10.26

More than 400 inmates of the Saratov colony No. 13 reported violence against them. The lawyer Snezhana Muntian told about this, writes TASS.

“More than 400 more prisoners wrote statements, these are prisoners of IK-13, <...> we are talking about torture in OTB-1, and about beatings, about extorting money directly from the colony,” the agency’s interlocutor said, adding that “about rape there is no data in the colony yet ”.

Earlier, Saratov investigators opened criminal cases on the disorganization of the activities of the correctional colony against 10 people. According to the investigation, on the morning of October 20, in IK-13 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Saratov region, eight convicts, being in the dormitory of one of the detachments, beat nine convicts for assisting the administration of the institution.

Muntyan noted that more than 20 prisoners of the Saratov colonies also turned to a lawyer in connection with the pressure on them for allegations of torture in the Saratov prison hospital (OTB-1).

“At the moment, more than 20 prisoners have contacted me. They want to write statements for torture in OTB-1. However, they are under pressure from the administrations of the colonies so that they do not do this, ”Muntian said.

On September 22, for serious miscalculations in operational and official activities, documents were sent to dismiss the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Saratov Region, Colonel of the Internal Service, Alexei Fedotov. Colonel of the Internal Service Anton Efarkin was appointed acting head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region.