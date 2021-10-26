Morgenstern apologized for the words about the celebration of the Victory Day | News | News

Russian rapper Alisher Morgenstern apologized for his words about the “unnecessary” celebration of Victory Day. The artist posted the corresponding post on October 26 on his Instagram page.

According to the performer, the statement was taken out of the context of the phrase he said in an interview with journalist Ksenia Sobchak. Morgenstern assured that he did not want to offend anyone.

“I in no way belittled the importance and significance of the event, I just honestly admitted that I” do not understand, “and the phrase was taken out of context,” he wrote.

The rapper claims that his words that he wishes Russia new victories in space and technology were omitted, and the proposal to allocate additional funds to veterans was not even included in the interview.

As the artist concluded, he respects veterans and does not know how to correctly formulate his thoughts.

The interview was published online on October 25th. In a conversation with Sobchak, Morgenstern said that “he does not understand at all this Victory Day, which took place 76 years ago.”

“Probably, there is simply nothing to be proud of. I don’t know to remember every year for almost a century that you won back then, ”he added, concluding that we need to“ move on, make new victories ”.

On October 26, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement of the performer, advising the younger generation to communicate more often with veterans.

At the end of July, Morgenstern became the most successful musician in the country according to Forbes magazine. During the year, he earned almost $ 7.5 million. At the same time, the number of mentions of the artist in the media was 47 thousand times.