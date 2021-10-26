https://ria.ru/20211026/konferentsiya-1756243046.html

Munich Security Conference will be held in person

Munich security conference will be held in person – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

Munich Security Conference will be held in person

The Munich Security Conference on February 18-20, 2022 for the first time in two years will be held in person, the DPA agency reports with reference to the chairman … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T09: 11

2021-10-26T09: 11

2021-10-26T09: 21

in the world

security

Germany

Wolfgang Ischinger

Munich Security Conference

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564719958_0:200:2931:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_3b032667b2a344b9c18b84abcf58575c.jpg

BERLIN, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Munich Security Conference on February 18-20, 2022 will be held face-to-face for the first time in two years, the DPA agency reports, citing conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger. As reported, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of participants will be limited. Ischinger expects that the future new government of Germany will set out its foreign policy agenda at the conference. “I am firmly convinced that the future Federal Chancellor will want to use the opportunity to speak there. The same can be said about the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister, as well as other cabinet members.” said the politician. According to the chairman of the conference, the need for personal communication at events of this format is great, since it is often about “sensitive issues.” This year, the Munich conference was held in the format of an online event.

https://ria.ru/20211026/taliban-1756166342.html

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564719958_100 0:2829:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1683a7210d7fe95cc4367f51bbc7b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, security, germany, wolfgang ischinger, munich security conference