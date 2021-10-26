Naftogaz criticized certification of Nord Stream 2 by Germany

https://ria.ru/20211026/sertifikatsiya-1756400451.html

KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that the German Ministry of Economy and Energy did not discuss the certification of Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine, which is “very sad.” stream – 2 “and today submitted it to the Federal Grid Agency of the country, the certification procedure will continue.” At the same time, the ministry notes the list of countries with which the relevant consultations were held. Ukraine is not among these countries. It is very sad, “Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page. He noted that Ukraine is one of the main transit countries for gas to the European Union. … “We can tell how certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, under current conditions, that is, without real separation of property from Gazprom, without real access of third parties to export gas pipelines from Russia to the EU, poses a critical threat to the security of gas supplies to Germany and other EU countries. We have learned this from our own bitter experience. … Now Gazprom is already showing this throughout Europe, artificially limiting supplies, “Vitrenko wrote. According to him, when Nord Stream 2 starts working, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will be able to stop physical transit through Ukraine. “Then Germany and other EU countries will critically depend on gas supplies through Nord Stream 2. Unlike the Ukrainian gas transmission system, Nord Stream 2 has no reserve capacity and no storage facilities,” he added. In September, he announced the complete completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2, and since June, work is underway to certify the pipeline operator as an independent one to start gas supplies. At the same time, Moscow noted that the agreement on gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will remain in force for the entire period of its validity, and even after its completion, Moscow does not intend to abandon Ukrainian transit. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 13 that the Russian Federation had increased and did not cut gas supplies to Europe, while other suppliers reduced them by 14 billion cubic meters, half of which came from the United States. In October, Gazprom reported that the company’s gas exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, increased by 15.3% in January-September, to 145.8 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the second highest figure for nine months in the entire history of deliveries.

