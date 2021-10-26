Named the five cheapest cars in Russia in October

If you are looking for the cheapest October car offers in Russia, then you should pay attention to Togliatti cars. The top five of the cheapest cars was closed by the best station wagon for its money. And this is Lada Largus. The price for this car starts from 780 thousand 900 rubles. At such a price, you will have to forget about air conditioning, power steering and a multimedia system.

For this money, the buyer of Lada Largus gets a manual transmission and a 1.6-liter 8-valve engine installed on the base Lada Granta.

The fourth place in the price rating is given to the Lada Xray crossover. It is cheaper than Lada Largus by only 6 thousand rubles. But this is also a saving for someone. For 774 thousand 900 rubles, the car is also equipped with a manual transmission and a 1.6-liter 16-valve gasoline engine with a capacity of 106 horsepower. Lada shares the same units with its twin brother Sandero from Renault.

“Bronze” at the price was also taken by a foreign car assembled in Togliatti. And this is Renault Logan for 734 thousand rubles. The units are almost the same: a manual transmission and an 82 “horsepower” 8-valve engine. The classic “Niva” was awarded the silver prize in the price rating. The honest four-wheel drive off-road vehicle Lada Niva Legend, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary on the conveyor next April, with a 1.7-liter engine for 83 “horses” will cost the buyer at least 659 thousand 900 rubles. At the same time, a front-wheel drive “Niva” in the Urban configuration will cost more than an all-wheel drive one. For a different plastic body kit and alloy wheels you will have to pay extra. And then the car will rise in price to at least 735 thousand 900 rubles.

Silence is golden, says popular wisdom. But in the Russian price rating “gold” is Lada Granta with a 90-horsepower gasoline engine and all the same 5-speed mechanics as in Lada Largus. It will cost at once 100 thousand rubles cheaper than the legendary “Niva”. Russian cars are still the cheapest on the market, despite the fact that AvtoVAZ has increased the prices of its cars 6 times this year alone.

In addition, these are the lowest prices: the maximum configuration of the Lada Largus Prestige already raises the price to 978 thousand, which is two hundred thousand more.

The rise in car prices continues to be negatively impacted by outages of parts and the impact of downtime during the coronavirus quarantine. Car prices in Russia have more than doubled in 10 years. The rise in prices has put even the Skoda Kodiaq on the luxury car list.