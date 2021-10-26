NEAR Protocol Establishes $ 800 Million Ecosystem Fund

The NEAR Protocol project team announced the creation of a $ 800 million fund to fund developers and individual projects in the ecosystem in the form of grants.

📣 Early #NEARCON Announcement! 💥 Learn more about @NEARProtocol‘s $ 800M Global Ecosystem Fund. 🔽https: //t.co/00UaiA3jC1 – NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) October 25, 2021

Of the total amount of the fund, $ 250 million has been allocated for grants that will help existing projects in their further development and scaling.

$ 100 million will be shared by 20 startups. A similar amount will go to regional funds to promote NEAR development in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The main focus of the program is DeFi – $ 350 million has been allocated for it from Proximity Labs. The developers clarified that Proximity is a group of early NEAR contributors who left the parent company as an independent organization.

The NEAR token reacted with growth to a new all-time high above $ 12.

NEAR / USDT chart of exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

Recall that in October, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of a $ 1 billion fund to develop and support the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

