New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – aspirated instead of compressor – Autoreview

The new mid-engined Corvette, which debuted two years ago, has begun to grow in modifications. The base model Corvette Stingray has made a “charged” version of the Corvette Z06. This index was first used in 1963 for an optional track package, although it was not until 2000 that the Z06 version appeared permanently in the range.

The old Corvette Z06 had a supercharged bottom V8 engine, but now the concept has changed. The eighth-generation mid-engined supercar is powered by an all-new LT6 naturally aspirated V8 engine that has two overhead camshafts in each aluminum block head, a flat crankshaft and a dry sump lubrication system.

This engine has been run in for two years in Corvette C8.R racing cars, but only now it has been installed on a road car. The 5.5-liter engine has a short-stroke geometry and rotates up to 8600 rpm, and the compression ratio is 12.5: 1. Maximum power – 670 hp at 8400 rpm, torque – 623 Nm at 6300 rpm. For comparison: the 6.2-liter LT2 lower-shaft engine in the base Corvette rotates only up to 6600 rpm and produces a maximum of 502 hp, but it still has more thrust (637 Nm).

The eight-speed “robot” with two clutches remains standard, but the main pair is shortened. The claimed acceleration time to 60 mph (97 km / h) is only 2.6 seconds! Basic equipment includes an electronically controlled differential lock and adaptive Magnetic Ride dampers (all of which can be ordered for the Stingray as well), as well as launch control for the most efficient start. At the same time, the suspension was reconfigured, the front track became wider by 30 mm, the rear – by 40 mm.

There are larger brake discs (370 mm in front and 380 mm in the rear) and six-piston front Brembo movements instead of the basic four-piston. The standard Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP tires are 275/30 ZR20 at the front and 345/25 ZR21 at the rear. The Z06 version has an original front fairing with enlarged air intakes, additional aerodynamic elements, an adjustable rear spoiler and a spectacular four-barrel exhaust system, and the body width is increased by 94 mm. The interior is decorated with carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

For a surcharge, you can order the Z07 package, which will take the Corvette even more extreme. It does not affect the powertrain, but includes an even more aggressive chassis tuning, a large rear wing, Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with 398mm discs at the front and 391mm at the rear. With this package, the Corvette can develop a maximum lateral acceleration of 1.22g, and the downforce at 300 km / h reaches 333 kg instead of 166 kg for the standard Z06.

Another option is carbon fiber wheels, which reduce unsprung masses by 18.6 kg (all four in total). But even the lightest Corvette Z06 with these wheels and the Z07 package has a curb weight of 1,561 kg versus 1,530 kg for the base Stingray. By the way, in addition to the coupe with a removable roof panel, the Corvette Z06 is offered as a roadster with a convertible top.

In America, sales of supercars Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will begin in the summer of 2022, but these cars will also be exported, and in right-hand drive versions for England, Japan or Australia. Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect at least $ 90k for the base coupe. Alas, deliveries of the eighth generation Corvettes to Russia are not planned.