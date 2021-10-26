New Opel Movano went on sale – Autoreview

We have already said that with the formation of the Stellantis concern, the large Opel Movano van remained a clone of another model. True, if earlier he copied the French Renault Master, now this small-tonnage car has become another twin brother for such models as Fiat Ducato, Citroen Jumper and Peugeot Boxer. But if they have been sold in Europe for a very long time, then Movano has just entered the market.

Actually, a large Opel is available in the same versions as its co-platform cars – depending on the version, the gross weight can be 3.5 or four tons. The vans are offered in four lengths and three in height. The engine is the familiar 2.2-liter unit. It is available in power options from 120 to 165 hp.

The electric Movano-e is also available – an analogue of the same eDucato. It is equipped with a 90 kW electric motor and a 37 or 70 kWh battery. From the first, the mileage on one charge in the WLTP cycle is 116 km, and from the second – 247 km. At the same time, the maximum speed of the electric van is limited to 100 km / h.

As for the prices, in Germany the smallest Movano van with a diesel engine will cost at least 32,580 euros, but for a similar electric van they will ask for 57,990 euros. Of these, however, it will be possible to return 7,500 euros back – this is the size of the state subsidy for electric vans in Germany. In Russia, the appearance of Movano in any versions is not yet planned.