North American coal seized by China

In September, North American coal miners overtook Russian ones in terms of supplies of coking coal to China and became China’s largest source of raw materials. According to Chinese customs statistics, since the beginning of the year, coal exports from the United States and Canada to China have grown by 870.6% and 92%, respectively. This became possible after the ban on imports of Australian coal, which is now being redirected to other APR countries. Russian companies are also increasing production, and China will become their main sales market this year. American and Canadian grades are not superior to Russian coal in quality, but the lack of transportation capacity hinders serious export growth.

American and Canadian coal miners are actively increasing their share in the Chinese coking coal market, it follows from the data of the Chinese customs statistics, cited by Argus. Following the results of nine months of 2021, the United States increased supplies by 870.6%, to 7.2 million tons, Canada – by 92%, to 6.6 million tons. Russian coal miners also showed an increase of 77.4% to 7.7 million tons.

At the same time, in September, the United States, which a year ago did not supply coking coal to China at all, came out on top among exporters, supplying 1.46 million tons and overtaking Russia (927 thousand tons).

The market changes are taking place in the context of an unofficial ban on the import of Australian coal introduced by the PRC authorities. In 2020, Australia was the absolute leader in coking coal exports to China, supplying 35.37 million tonnes out of 72.57 million tonnes of total imports. After the introduction of the ban, the export flows of Australian coal were directed to Japan, South Korea, India, and Vietnam.

Another major supplier to China, Mongolia, is struggling to take advantage of the market opportunities that have emerged. The import of Mongolian coal to China in the nine months of 2021 decreased by 35.8%, to 10.6 million tons. At the end of August, writes Argus, due to new cases of COVID-19, the movement of trucks with coal across the border of Mongolia and China was stopped. After the resumption of customs clearance, the number of passing trucks remains limited.

Coking coal prices in China are already clearly overheated and have reached incredibly high levels.

MMK’s report on the metallurgical raw materials market said that prices on the Chinese domestic market reached $ 510-520 per ton. At the same time, coking coal futures have been declining in recent days due to statements by the Chinese government about possible interventions, as well as its attempts to stimulate domestic production.

Coal production in Russia this year, according to the Ministry of Energy, will grow by 6%, to 425 million tons, and this year China will become the main market for Russian coal. “China is not our largest consumer, although by the end of 2021 it will regain this title. Our top importers are South Korea, Japan and China. We have Taiwan, a good vision of Vietnam, there are prospects in Africa as well, ”Sergei Mochalnikov, Director of the Department for Foreign Economic Cooperation and Development of Fuel Markets of the Ministry of Energy, told RIA Novosti.

NRA’s Managing Director, Sergei Grishunin, says the US and Canada have been very large players in the past in the sea-based coking coal export market. After falling prices in 2018, a large number of US manufacturers went bankrupt, but the existing port infrastructure capacity now allows US companies to multiply their supplies. In Russia, the expert says, unfortunately, the infrastructure in the Far East is still limited. “Therefore, the main problem of Russian suppliers, as always, is the lack of coal export capacities. In terms of quality, American and Canadian coals are not much superior to Russian grades, so the issue is precisely in the convenience of delivery, ”Mr. Grishunin comments.

