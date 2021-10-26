Novosibirsk authorities introduced new covid restrictions

© mos.ru

The authorities of the Novosibirsk region announced the introduction of QR codes from October 30 for visiting cultural and sports institutions, the cessation of nightly catering and sent schoolchildren on a week-long vacation.

The government of the Novosibirsk region announced the introduction of QR codes and new coronavirus restrictions in the region from October 30. The restrictive measures will last at least until November 7, Deputy Governor Yuri Petukhov said during a briefing on October 26.

What changes will appear in the Novosibirsk region from October 30:

– Students of Novosibirsk schools go on week-long vacations;

– Suspended visits to water parks, closed pavilions of zoos;

– The work of catering points is suspended from 23:00 to 06:00, with the exception of services provided by delivery or take-away;

– To visit cultural institutions (cinemas, theaters, etc.), sports facilities, children’s and fitness centers, you now need: a QR code or a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative PCR test valid for 72 hours, or a certificate of an infection transferred in the last six months, or a document confirming contraindications to vaccination. These restrictions do not apply to minors;

– Employers are encouraged to transfer employees over 60 years of age to telecommuting and provide two days of paid time off to employees who decide to get vaccinated.

On the territory of the region, additional non-working days are not established either before October 30 or after November 7, Yuri Petukhov specified, but added that if the epidemiological situation worsens, new restrictions will be introduced.

“We follow the light, as they say. In order not to bring down the economy “, – summed up the regional vice-governor.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the heads of the regions from October 30 to limit the night work of catering and cultural institutions.