Nutritionist Agarwal named the healthiest way to eat eggs

Indian nutritionist Nmami Agarwal spoke about the ideal way to eat eggs. It is reported by The Times of India…

She noted that the right balance of protein, fat and calories in the human body ensures the consumption of egg white and yolk together. Most of the nutrients are found in the yolk, Agarwal says. She advised frying the eggs so that the yolk retains its shape and is on top, that is, on the egg white.

Also, the specialist said that this product helps to increase the level of “good” cholesterol or high density lipoproteins. Their high concentration reduces the risk of atherosclerosis, stroke and cardiovascular disease. Eggs are also good for eyesight, as they contain vitamin A. If eggs are consumed daily, the levels of zeaxanthin and lutein in the blood will increase, which reduces the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts, the nutritionist said.

One egg contains 125.5 mm of choline, which is about one fourth of the daily requirement. It is beneficial for heart and brain health and helps regulate memory and mood, Agarwal added.

Formerly Russian nutritionists recommended to strengthen the immune system, eat fish, eggs, poultry, and dairy products. According to experts, the use of these products will increase the number of proteins in the body that are involved in the formation of antibodies.