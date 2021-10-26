Omsk authorities postponed the introduction of QR codes after the recommendation of Rospotrebnadzor :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



The authorities of the Omsk region will postpone the introduction of QR codes for visiting cinemas, libraries, water parks and other public places from November 8 to October 30. This is stated on the page of the regional government on VKontakte.

On October 22, the administration of the Omsk region announced that QR codes for access to theaters, museums, concert halls and other cultural and leisure institutions will be checked in adults starting from November 8.

Earlier, the publication “Commercial News” published a document of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor, which proposes to enter QR codes to visit the listed places not from November 8, as originally planned, but from October 30. It was signed by the head of the Omsk department of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Kriga.

In addition to postponing the date when the QR code system will start working, the regional authorities banned cafes and restaurants from 23:00 to 06:00 local time from October 30 to November 7. They also exclude the holding of entertainment and entertainment events.

From October 30 to November 7, children’s playrooms will not be available in the region. The work of preferential transport cards is also limited.