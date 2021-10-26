On the old rake: why Trump’s company listing ended in disaster

Donald Trump announced on October 20 that he plans to list a new company called Trump Media & Technology Group, merging it with SPAC (a special-purpose acquisition company, “a special-purpose acquisition company.” Forbes). If the deal goes through, Trump’s company will have access to approximately $ 290 million, which will allow it to create a semblance of Twitter and launch other media projects. Investors are delighted with the idea – on October 21, SPAC shares jumped more than 350%. But they might have been less optimistic if they remembered a story 25 years ago.

More than 25 years ago, Trump brought another company, Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts, to the market by listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. It all started with the glitz and glamor you’d expect from Trump’s 1995 project. “This is a very important day for us,” Trump told the TV commentator, and his second wife, Marla Maples, looked at him with admiration. Investors bought shares for $ 140 million, placing a bet not only on the company, but also on its founder. The company was assigned the ticker DJT.

It didn’t take long for Donald John Trump to fail his shareholders, acting to his advantage and hurting bigger business. Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts started out with just one casino in Atlantic City, but Trump personally owned two more. Less than a year after the company went public, he used it to buy one of his two casinos, the debt-ridden Taj Mahal. Under the terms of the deal, his stake was estimated at $ 40.5 million. The deal improved Trump’s personal balance sheet, but the company suddenly had a catastrophic amount of debt. As part of the agreement, Trump also received $ 51 million in cash and $ 11 million in the form of shares in exchange for land, which he previously leased to the company for about 5% of this amount per year.

A couple of months later, Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts announced that it would shell out another $ 500 million for Trump’s third casino in Atlantic City. At the time, one analyst valued the property at $ 400 million, suggesting that Trump had effectively robbed a public company worth $ 100 million. Investors sensed something was wrong, and in just a few days, the stock fell 37%.

However, the dealings with himself did not stop. In 1998, Trump took advantage of two personal loans from the company: in one case, he took $ 11 million, and in the other, $ 13.5 million. Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts spent about $ 13 million on parties at other Trump hotels, servicing his private jets and renting premises in the Trump Tower. In addition, Trump received many royalties. Under the terms of one agreement, he was paid based on the financial performance of a particular casino, but he had to “immediately” return the money if things went wrong. Things did go wrong, but Trump kept $ 1.3 million for himself. The public company ultimately set off the missing funds against future earnings.

Another time, one of Trump’s companies received $ 1.3 million under a “service agreement.” However, the document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that this Trump company “should not have set aside any specific time to fulfill its obligations” in order to receive the money. And there were many such small frauds. From 1995 to 2004, Trump personally received about $ 50 million in fees, salaries, rents, etc. During the same period, the company suffered losses in the amount of $ 647 million. In 2004, it filed for bankruptcy.

Trump retained his position as chairman of the company, which changed its name to Trump Entertainment Resorts, but lost his position as CEO. Under the new service agreement, the firm continued to pay him about $ 2 million a year, more than the new CEO received. Trump also got the opportunity to nominate several board members. His 25-year-old daughter Ivanka Trump joined the council in 2007. For her services, Ivanka received $ 150,000 a year. The company lost $ 189 million in 2007 and $ 232 million in 2008. On February 13, 2009, Ivanka and Donald Trump left the board of directors. Four days later, the company filed for bankruptcy again.

The investors who trusted the money to Trump were fooled. Trump, meanwhile, got off easy, and later even bragged about his business skills, citing this experience. “I used [банкротство] in his own interests as a businessman – for his family, for himself, – he said on stage during the 2015 presidential debate. “I’ve opened hundreds of companies and have used this tool three, maybe four times. It turned out great, but I think it should have been. This is what I could do for the country. “

It’s not entirely clear what Trump’s role will be in his new venture. A spokesman for Trump Media & Technology Group did not respond to requests for comment. However, in a press release on plans to go public, the former president was named chairman of the new firm. Investors can only hope that this time Trump will treat them differently.

