“One in a Million”: British photographer managed to take a unique photo of the rainbow

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
23

Rainbow

Photo author, Danny Shepherd

Photo caption,

This fantastic landscape was visible for about 20 minutes

British photographer Danny Shepherd captured a unique view of a full double rainbow from the top of one of the hills in England’s Peak District National Park.

Shepherd took these pictures at an altitude of about 500 meters above sea level from the top of Mam Tor Hill in Derbyshire at about eight o’clock last Sunday morning.

The view of the village was described by Eadale Shepherd as “a festival of flowers that happens once in a million.” The rainbow hung in the sky for about 20 minutes.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here