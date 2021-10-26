“One in a Million”: British photographer managed to take a unique photo of the rainbow

2 hours ago

Photo author, Danny Shepherd Photo caption, This fantastic landscape was visible for about 20 minutes

British photographer Danny Shepherd captured a unique view of a full double rainbow from the top of one of the hills in England’s Peak District National Park.

Shepherd took these pictures at an altitude of about 500 meters above sea level from the top of Mam Tor Hill in Derbyshire at about eight o’clock last Sunday morning.

The view of the village was described by Eadale Shepherd as “a festival of flowers that happens once in a million.” The rainbow hung in the sky for about 20 minutes.

Photo author, Danny Shepherd Photo caption, The view was amazing, Shepherd said. Can not argue…

Shepherd has been photographing in the Peak District National Park for 20 years, but he says he has never seen such a stunning view.

“I have never seen Ma’am Thor covered with a rainbow like that,” he said.

Photo author, Paul mullins Photo caption, The rainbow was visible from Winnats Pass.

On Sunday, Shepherd was not the only lucky one. Another photographer, Paul Mullins, saw the same rainbow from Winnuts Pass and called it “an incredible surprise.”

“I am an avid traveler. I got up early to catch the sunrise,” he said.