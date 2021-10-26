Only 50 miners control half of all bitcoin mining capacity in the world

For many users, the appeal of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is that no one controls them. However, a recent study showed that only 0.1% of the Bitcoin network participants, that is, 50 people and organizations, have control over half of the mining capacity. In addition, the top 10% of miners control 90% of the Bitcoin network.

As you know, traditional currencies are controlled by the central banks of states, international organizations and financial service providers. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are controlled by their own networks, which allows us to speak of their decentralization. However, a recent study by the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) showed that control over a large part of the Bitcoin ecosystem is in the hands of a few people and organizations.

Bloomberg reported that the NBER study, titled “Analysis of the blockchain and bitcoin market”Showed that 10 thousand of the largest private investors in bitcoin control about one third of the cryptocurrency in circulation. The study authors state that there were 14 million BTC in circulation at the end of 2020. Of these, 8.5 million were controlled by individual investors, and the remaining 5.5 million were controlled by companies.

The authors of the study note that its results may not show the full picture, since it cannot be ruled out that several large bitcoin wallets are not controlled by the same person. Bloomberg reports that the most notable example of this behavior is the fact that the creator of Bitcoin, hiding under the nickname Satoshi Nakamoto, is believed to own 20 thousand wallets.

The fact that the Bitcoin network is essentially controlled by a small group of people suggests a 51% chance of a so-called attack, through which a group of Bitcoin owners could gain control of the network. This group will be able to spend their bitcoins twice, cancel transactions and stop further use of the cryptocurrency. The NBER study suggests that only 51 of the top bitcoin miners will have to work together to launch an attack that will cripple the entire network.

Recall that recently, the cost of bitcoin has grown significantly. A year ago, the cost of one coin was $ 13,000. After peaking at $ 66,000, which the cryptocurrency peaked on Wednesday, October 20, its value has dropped to nearly $ 63,000 as of today.