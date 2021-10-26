Orbital Reef: Jeff Bezos Builds Private Space Station for Filming, Tourism and Exploration

Blue Origin showed what the future station will look like

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is partnering with Boeing and Sierra Space to build a commercial space station called Orbital Reef. As conceived by the creators, it will become the first space business park in history, which will rent out space for money. They want to open the station before the end of the decade, that is, no later than 2030.

It is planned that the station will be able to accommodate up to ten people. The company says Orbital Reef could be used for zero-gravity filming and research. The creation of a “space hotel” for tourists is also planned.

“Orbital Reef has room for everyone,” the company said in a statement released Monday evening. [Его смогут использовать] space agencies with extensive experience, high-tech consortia, states without space programs, mass media, travel companies, aspiring investors, businessmen and sponsored inventors. “

Rif already has a Twitter account, where you can follow the progress of the station’s creation, while there are only two tweets; the official website of the project was also created.

