Orbital Reef: Jeff Bezos Builds Private Space Station for Filming, Tourism and Exploration

3 hours ago

Photo author, Blue origin Photo caption, Blue Origin showed what the future station will look like

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is partnering with Boeing and Sierra Space to build a commercial space station called Orbital Reef. As conceived by the creators, it will become the first space business park in history, which will rent out space for money. They want to open the station before the end of the decade, that is, no later than 2030.

It is planned that the station will be able to accommodate up to ten people. The company says Orbital Reef could be used for zero-gravity filming and research. The creation of a “space hotel” for tourists is also planned.

“Orbital Reef has room for everyone,” the company said in a statement released Monday evening. [Его смогут использовать] space agencies with extensive experience, high-tech consortia, states without space programs, mass media, travel companies, aspiring investors, businessmen and sponsored inventors. “

Rif already has a Twitter account, where you can follow the progress of the station’s creation, while there are only two tweets; the official website of the project was also created.

The total planned area of ​​the station is about 3000 square meters. At a press conference on Monday, representatives from Blue Origin and Sierra Space declined to name an approximate cost for the station. However, Jeff Bezos has previously committed to invest in Blue Origin, which also sends tourists into space, for at least a billion dollars a year.

Blue Origin reports that the company’s partners in the station project will undertake the design of individual modules. Sierra Space, for example, will create a Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) habitation module and a Dream Chaser spacecraft that can take off and land on regular runways.

What will happen to the ISS?

Bezos’s announcement comes amid discussions about the future of the International Space Station (ISS). The station will receive funding until at least 2030, but it needs urgent repairs. Roscosmos representatives said that about 80% of the systems at the station have been in operation longer than planned.

Photo author, Roscosmos via REUTERS Photo caption, The first professional actress to fly into space was recently Russian Yulia Peresild. Bezos expects his station, like the ISS, to be used as a film location.

In April, the head of Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, announced that Russia was going to continue working on the International Space Station until 2024. What will happen after that, he could not say for sure: “Specific decisions on terms and tasks will be made later.” President Vladimir Putin announced the possibility of creating a Russian space station in mid-April. During the direct line, he said that such a station would appear after 2023.

US space agency NASA plans to distribute about $ 400 million in contracts to private companies this year to develop a new private space station to replace the ISS.

Bezos’ project is no longer the only one of its kind – this week, plans to launch the station into low orbit by 2027 were announced by Nanoracks, Voyager Space and military aircraft giant Lockheed Martin.

Jeff Bezos’ company this year began tourist flights into space on the suborbital spacecraft New Shepard. The first flight on it was made by Bezos himself and several crew members, and recently the actor and veteran of the cult series “Star Trek” William Shatner became a passenger of this fully automatic device.