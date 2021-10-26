Orlando Bloom admits that he and Katy Perry don’t have enough sex

In a new interview with The Guardian, 44-year-old Orlando Bloom opened up about his intimate life with 36-year-old Katy Perry, with whom they are rumored to have already tied the knot. So, the actor admitted that the birth of his daughter Daisy with the singer in August last year changed their priorities. When asked how often he and Perry have sex, Bloom replied that they have too little intimacy.

We don’t have enough sex. We just had a baby

He explained.

It is not the first time that Bloom talks frankly about his personal life. A year ago, in an interview, he admitted that he abstained from sex for six months until he met Katie. According to the actor, this experience helped him change his attitude towards women, but he added that it was not beneficial to health, so he would hardly advise such a practice to others.

Bloom is now focused on raising his youngest daughter (the actor also has a 10-year-old son Flynn from Miranda Kerr). The actor admitted that now he is experiencing less anxiety and anxiety than he was with his son, and spends more time with his daughter – he really likes the daily routine.

He shares his parenting experience with his beloved, for whom their daughter became the first child.

