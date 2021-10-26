https://ria.ru/20211026/bayden-1756234774.html

In the US, they told how Biden disgraced himself twice in front of Putin

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Columnists Russell Berman and Ricky Gill, in an article for the National Interest, accused US President Joe Biden of weakness, which led to Washington’s two foreign policy defeats. , in their opinion, can be considered a “pathetic surrender.” Analysts called this decision “strange” in the context of domestic politics. damage to our national security, “- says the article. The second defeat of Biden, publicists called the reaction of Russia to the US appeal to the Central Asian countries about the possibility of basing American troops. Berman and Gill argue that the Biden administration” took this proposal into account. ” In their opinion, this would have been impossible to think about under former President Donald Trump.

