Peskov commented on the opinion of the parliament of Tatarstan on the name of the head of the region

The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the opinion of the Tatarstan parliament regarding the bill on the names of the heads of the subjects is one of many, it will be taken into account when continuing work on the project.

He noted that within the framework of the work on the draft law, the opinion of each of the Russian subjects is treated with respect.

“But this is one of the opinions, which, of course, will be taken into account when continuing to work on this bill,” said Peskov.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that in this case “we are not talking about fixing any position de jure, this is precisely the opinion.”

He called it remarkable that different opinions are expressed during the work process.

“They will all be taken into account,” said Peskov.

Earlier, the deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan during the meeting voted against the draft federal law, which, among other things, provides for the renaming of the positions of heads of all constituent entities of Russia into heads of regions.

At the end of September, a draft law “On general principles of organizing public authority in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation” was submitted to the State Duma.

The document stipulates that the position of the highest official in the region will be called “the head of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation”. He also lifts the ban for heads of subjects to be elected for more than two consecutive terms.

