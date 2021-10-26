Polymetal report for the III quarter, or wait for Nezhdaninsky

Polymetal released operating results for III quarter and 9 months of 2021

Q3 production declined 8% YoY to 437 Koz, returning to normalized levels after record production levels reached in Q3 2020. Production in the first nine months of the year also declined 4% on the back of a planned decline grades at Kyzyl, Svetly and Vorontsovskoye and amounted to 1,151 thousand ounces of gold equivalent.

Revenue in the third quarter decreased by 7% y / y due to the fall in prices for gold and silver and amounted to $ 819 million. Revenue for 9 months of 2021 amounted to $ 2,093 million, which is 4% higher than in the same period last year. Net debt at the end of the third quarter rose slightly to $ 1.90 billion on the back of an interim dividend of $ 0.2 billion (45 cents per share), generating significant positive cash flow.

The epidemiological situation in the company due to COVID-19 is under control. Local outbreaks of the disease did not affect the operation of enterprises and the implementation of development projects.

Polymetal will host an Investor and Analyst Day in the format of a video webcast and conference call on November 8, 2021. The company’s management will present an updated mid-term forecast of production and capital expenditures, as well as information on the implementation of key development projects.

Despite the continued restrictions in the PRC related to COVID-19 in ports and on the railroad, the company managed to reduce the time spent on the way of concentrate by switching from freight wagons to container transportation. As a result, the gap between sales and production has narrowed significantly, as well as the accumulated working capital has decreased compared to the previous quarter. By the end of the year, it is expected that the backlog of sales from production will be completely eliminated and the working capital will be freed up.

The first concentrate was produced at Nezhdaninskoye on October 16. The company was ahead of the previously announced plan in terms of the launch date (November 1) by two weeks. It is expected that design productivity and planned recovery will be achieved by the end of April 2022. Construction of AGMK-2 is proceeding according to schedule, delivery and installation of large equipment is fully completed.

As a result of the rating revision by Sustainalytics in October 2021, Polymetal was assigned a low risk level of potential negative impact of ESG factors on the company’s financial performance (ESG Risk Rating) (15.9 points). Thus, the company improved the result of the previous year (20.3 points – the average level of risk). According to the Sustainalytics rating, Polymetal entered the top 3 among precious metals mining companies in the world.

Forecast

Polymetal confirms production plan for 2021 in the amount of 1,500 Koz of gold equivalent. The company also retains its forecast for annual cash costs of $ 750-800 per GEO and total cash costs of $ 875-925 per GEO. Actual costs continue to depend on the exchange rates of the Russian ruble and the Kazakhstani tenge against the US dollar.

Vitaly Nesis, Chief Executive Officer of Polymetal:

“The launch of production at Nezhdaninsky was a bright end to the successful III quarter. Our factories have reached targets, which will allow Polymetal to achieve its stated production targets for 2021. ”

Commentary by Dmitry Puchkarev, expert at BCS World of Investments:

“Polymetal’s operating results can be called neutral, there were no surprises. A positive moment for the company is the launch of the Nezhdaninskoye field. It is the fourth largest asset in Russia with full capacity production potential in the region of 180,000 ounces per year. Its contribution to the company’s results will begin to be felt in the 4th quarter, but the effect should not be so significant for now.

No pronounced influence of the report on the dynamics of shares is expected. Polymetal shares remain one of the most interesting among Russian gold miners. “

BCS World of investments