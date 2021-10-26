Popova revealed the incidence rates of COVID among the elderly :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Dmitry Rogulin / TASS



The incidence among older people in Russia is significantly higher than the national average, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova during a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus. Her words are quoted on the government website.

According to Popova, the average incidence of coronavirus in Russia is 172.1 people per 100 thousand of the population. “In the older age group, for people over 65, this figure is 224, which is significantly higher,” she said.

Elderly people are a high-risk group, added the head of Rospotrebnadzor, and therefore the health care system should focus primarily on preserving their health.

Popova also noted that in all federal districts there is a dynamic growth in the number of COVID-19 cases detected daily – from 8 to 15%. At the same time, according to her, in 32 regions last week the incidence not only increased, but also exceeded the national average. By this day, only two regions do not observe an increase in the number of cases – in Chukotka and in Bashkiria.