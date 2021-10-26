https://ria.ru/20211026/yaponiya-1756238298.html
Protest rally held in Tokyo against the marriage of ex-princess Mako
A protest rally against the marriage of ex-princess Mako took place in Tokyo – Russia news today
Protest rally held in Tokyo against the marriage of ex-princess Mako
A peaceful protest with the participation of about 130 people against the marriage of the former Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, and her chosen one Kei … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
2021-10-26
2021-10-26T08: 19
2021-10-26T08: 19
TOKYO, 26 October – RIA Novosti. A peaceful protest with about 130 participants against the marriage of the former Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, and her chosen one, Kei Komuro, took place in Tokyo's Hibiya Park on Tuesday. from Utivaivaitho station, at noon. The route is about 2 kilometers along the streets of the city. During the rally, the protesters carried posters, which contained calls to prevent the marriage of the princess, "to prevent deception" and "to protect the imperial family." Many of them also bear photographs of Kei Komuro and his mother under the text. Mako and her former classmate Kei Komuro officially registered their marriage on Tuesday morning. The documents were submitted to the Shibuya District Municipality of Tokyo on behalf of the couple by a representative of the Imperial Household Office. Tomorrow, in the house book of the imperial palace, a corresponding entry will be made that Princess Mako, who has now officially become Mako Komuro, is leaving the imperial family. At about 10 a.m. (04.00 Moscow time), a princess dressed in a light green dress decorated with hands a bridal bouquet, left the residence, where she had lived with her family before. She was escorted by her parents – Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, as well as her younger sister. Before getting into the car, she bowed several times to her parents, hugged her sister, then briefly greeted and also bowed to the waiting media representatives and the Japanese. representatives of the imperial family, will not be held. grandparents, and at the end of last week, visited the residence of her uncle and aunt – the current Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Kei Komuro and Princess Mako's engagement was originally announced in September 2017, they were supposed to be married in November 2018. But six months before this event, a scandal broke out related to the debts of the groom's mother. Her ex-boyfriend told the media that he gave her large sums of money, including for the study of Kay's son, as she promised to marry him. However, when she reneged on the promise, he demanded the money back. In response to this, Kay's mother and he himself made it clear in a rather harsh form that they did not intend to repay the debt. Amid the erupted scandal, the wedding was postponed for two years, and Kay Komuro hastily left for the United States to study law. Subsequently, it was reported that the case was settled, but there is information that the money has not yet been paid. Despite the official assurances of Crown Prince Akishino in support of the free choice of his daughter, his negative attitude towards this marriage has been persistently discussed in society and the media. Kei Komuro returned to Japan at the end of September after a three-year absence, and after serving in quarantine for the first time in this period of 2 weeks. met his fiancee. As it became known in early October, the princess suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder due to her experiences. This was the reason that the protracted issue of the wedding was finally resolved.In addition, as the management of the imperial court reported earlier, given the ambiguous attitude towards this marriage in society, the princess refused to accept about 150 million yen (about $ 1.3 million). ), which are traditionally presented to women when they leave the imperial family in connection with marriage. After the conclusion, the young intend to leave for the United States, where the chosen one of the princess Kei Komuro lives after receiving legal education. He went to work for a law firm in the United States, and the results of his bar exam will be announced in December. Princess Mako, like the rest of the imperial family, now does not have a passport, so to travel to the United States after the wedding, she will need to issue a passport.
Protest rally held in Tokyo against the marriage of ex-princess Mako
TOKYO, 26 October – RIA Novosti. A peaceful protest of about 130 people against the marriage of the former princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, and her chosen one Kei Komuro took place in the area of Tokyo’s Hibiya Park on Tuesday.
According to the organizers, the protesters began their march from the central entrance to the park, located near the Utivaivich station, at noon. The route is about 2 kilometers along the streets of the city.
During the rally, protesters carried placards calling to prevent the princess from marrying, “to prevent deception” and “to protect the imperial family.” Many of them also bear photographs of Kay Komuro and his mother below the text.
On Tuesday morning, Mako and her former classmate Kei Komuro officially registered their marriage. The documents were submitted to the Shibuya District Municipality of Tokyo on behalf of the couple by a representative of the Imperial Household Office. Tomorrow, in the house book of the imperial palace, a corresponding entry will be made that Princess Mako, who has now officially become Mako Komuro, is leaving the imperial family.
At about 10 am (04.00 Moscow time), the princess, dressed in a light green dress decorated with a brooch and holding a bridal bouquet in her hands, left the residence, where she had lived with her family before. She was escorted by her parents – Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, as well as her younger sister. Before getting into the car, she bowed several times to her parents, hugged her sister, then briefly greeted and also bowed to the waiting media representatives and the Japanese.
Given the ambiguous attitude in society towards this marriage, the usual magnificent ceremonies accompanying the marriage of a representative of the imperial family will not be held.
As expected, at 14:00 local time (08.00 Moscow time), the newlyweds will make an appeal in the presence of journalists, but they will not answer questions.
Kay Komuro and Princess Mako’s engagement was originally announced in September 2017, and they were scheduled to get married in November 2018. But six months before this event, a scandal broke out related to the debts of the groom’s mother. Her ex-boyfriend told the media that he gave her large sums of money, including for the study of Kay’s son, as she promised to marry him. However, when she reneged on the promise, he demanded the money back. In response to this, Kay’s mother and he himself made it clear in a rather harsh form that they did not intend to return the debt.
In addition, as previously reported by the management of the imperial court, given the ambiguous attitude towards this marriage in society, the princess refused to accept about 150 million yen (about $ 1.3 million), which were traditionally given to women when they leave the imperial family for connection with the marriage.
After the conclusion, the young intend to leave for the United States, where the chosen one of the princess Kei Komuro lives after receiving a legal education. He went to work for a law firm in the United States, and the results of his bar exam will be announced in December. Princess Mako, like the rest of the imperial family, now does not have a passport, so to travel to the United States after the wedding, she will need to issue a passport.
