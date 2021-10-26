https://ria.ru/20211026/video-1756288274.html

Published a video of the rescue of the ship from pirates by Russian sailors

Published a video of the rescue of the ship from pirates by Russian sailors

Published a video of the rescue of the ship from pirates by Russian sailors

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a video of the rescue of a Panamanian ship from pirates off the coast of Africa. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a video of the rescue of a Panamanian ship from pirates off the coast of Africa. As reported by the department, a marine unit from the Russian large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” prevented the seizure of a container ship under the flag of Panama in the Gulf of Guinea. The video shows a Russian warship from the air. walking next to a Panamanian ship – it looks empty, some things are scattered on the deck. Then the work of the marines is shown: armed with small arms, they move in a fighting manner around the container ship and consistently check its premises. The long journey of “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” began on June 28, when he left Severomorsk. The crew took part in the main naval parade in Kronstadt, after which it took part in a command and staff training on command and control of the forces and troops of the Northern Fleet in the Atlantic. The Severomors visited the Mediterranean Sea, made business calls to Algeria, Syria and Cyprus, and also conducted a number of exercises. A detachment consisting of “Vice-Admiral Kulakov”, the medium sea tanker “Akademik Pashin” and the rescue tugboat “Altai” operates in the Gulf of Guinea already three weeks. Russian sailors ensure the safety of civilian navigation and monitor the surface situation using carrier-based aircraft.

