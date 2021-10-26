Putin instructed governors to close cafes and restaurants at night due to COVID-19 – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Following a meeting with members of the government, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the heads of the regions a number of instructions. One of them was the ban on the work of cafes, restaurants and entertainment and entertainment events from 23:00 to 6:00, RBC reports.

“The top officials of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with Rospotrebnadzor, shall ensure strengthening of control over the observance of all restrictive measures, including: <...> the introduction of a ban on entertainment events and the provision of catering services from 23:00 to 6:00 in the morning”, – says the order.

In addition, the President ordered to strengthen anti-epidemic measures on all types of transport and in places of mass stay of people.

Responsible for implementation are the heads of the subjects, as well as the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. The report on the execution of this order is to be submitted on November 30, and thereafter monthly.

Putin also instructed to purchase expensive drugs for the treatment of coronavirus at the expense of budgetary funds, to multiply the volume of testing for covid, to increase the rate of vaccination – to provide workers with two paid days for vaccination, to provide admission to organizations determined by the government, only by a certificate of vaccination.