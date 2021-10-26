Quarterly report of the X5 Group for the III quarter. Dividend plans confirmed

X5 Retail has published financial results according to IFRS per III quarter and 9 months of 2021

Indicators for IFRS 16

– Revenue: 543.6 billion rubles. (+ 11.7%) YoY)

– Adjusted EBITDA: RUB 70.2 billion (+ 10.3% YoY)

– Net profit: 12.2 billion rubles. (+ 55.9% YoY)

Chief executive officer X5 Igor Shekhterman highlighted the following points:

• In Q3, X5 demonstrated revenue growth and profitability in line with or above targets.

• Offline businesses continued to expand at a solid pace, maintaining a focus on efficiency and adapting our CVP to customer needs.

• The development of digital businesses is gaining momentum, their contribution to revenue was 2%, against 1% in 2020.

• X5’s revenues grew 11.7% in 3Q2021, driven by double-digit sales growth at Pyaterochka and Perekrestok.

• There are plans to open about 3,000 hard discounters “Chizhik” over the next three years

• Food.ru media platform begins to expand and actively integrate into X5 digital services, which allows us to better understand consumer preferences and offer them appropriate services that meet their food needs.

• X5 confirms its intention to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 50 billion. at the end of the year.

Commentary by Dmitry Puchkarev, expert at BCS World of Investments:

“The financial results of X5 Group exceeded the consensus forecast. Revenue growth accelerated Q2, which had a positive impact on gross profit. The company also notes that the improvement in margins was achieved due to a decrease in promotional activity and an improvement in the product mix. At the same time, SG&A expenses in the third quarter increased by 20.3% YoY, to 77.9 billion rubles, and the share of revenue increased by almost 1 pp, to 14.1%. The growth in net profit by almost 1.5 times was due to the low base of the third quarter of 2020 due to the influence of negative exchange rate revaluations. Confirmation of the outlook for dividends and a good report – all this could have a moderately positive impact on the dynamics of the stock.

X5 Group will host Investor Day tomorrow. The company can give an update on the development strategy. In particular, investors may be interested in plans for the development of hard discounters, as well as the management’s view of the development of the digital segment, which has practically not grown in recent quarters. “

In Q3 2021, X5’s revenue grew by 11.7% YoY, 10.4 p.p. of which ensured the growth of offline sales, and 1.3 p.p. – growth in sales of digital businesses, which accounted for 2% of consolidated revenue.

The gross margin increased by 67 p.p. to 26.2% (25.8% before the adoption of IFRS 16) in 3Q 2021, amid improved commercial margins, a lower share of promotions and reduced losses, which was partially offset by higher logistics costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter increased by 9.6% YoY to RUB 70.2 bln. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9% (7.9% before IFRS 16).

Administrative, general and selling expenses (SG&A) excluding depreciation, depreciation, LTI, other share-based one-off payments and the effect of the Carousel transformation increased by 102 bps. as a percentage of revenue (up 85bps before the adoption of IFRS 16), amid higher personnel costs, third party services and costs associated with developing digital businesses.

The company’s net profit increased by 55.9% YoY to RUB 12.2 bln. The net profit margin increased by 64 bp. (6 bp before IFRS 16) to 2.2% in 3Q 2021 (2.5% before IFRS 16).

Net debt / EBITDA was 3.08x (1.50x before IFRS 16) as of 30 September 2021.

BCS World of investments